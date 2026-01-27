Kanye West's apology title sparks speculation about new album
Kanye West apologizes for his past behavior in a WSJ advertisement
Kanye West's apology over his antisemitic remarks have received mixed reactions on social media.
While some people welcomed his apology, others voiced skepticism saying the rapper might be promoting a new album.
The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks antisemitism, issued a statement describing his apology as overdue and noting his prior antisemitic remarks.
“Ye’s apology to the Jewish people is long overdue and doesn’t automatically undo his long history of antisemitism – the antisemitic ‘Heil Hitler’ song he created, the hundreds of tweets, the swastikas and myriad Holocaust references – and all of the feelings of hurt and betrayal it caused," an ADL spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.
"Must be releasing a new album soon," said a social media user commenting on Ye's apology.
"Great name for an album,." wrote another referring to the title of Kanye West's apology which read, "To Those I've Heart."
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, took out a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal on Monday to apologize for antisemitic remarks that drew years of backlash.
"I lost touch with reality," Ye wrote in the ad, attributing his behavior to an undiagnosed brain injury and an untreated bipolar disorder.
"I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people," he added.
