Nick Jonas says ‘My dad is and has always been my hero’

US singer Nick Jonas shared an adorable throwback photo of his dad Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., fondly referred to as Papa Jonas, on Father’s Day, saying that ‘My dad is and has always been my hero’.



Taking to Instagram, the Sorry singer wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! My dad is and has always been my hero. Love and miss you @papakjonas.”

Also, sharing sweet childhood photo of his wife Priyanka Chopra with her father, Nick Jonas wrote about his father-in-law, “Dr. Ashok Chopra, I wish I would have had the chance to meet you. You raised an incredible daughter, and I’m so blessed we found each other.”



He further said, “And to everyone not able to be with their fathers I’m thinking of you today and sending you love.”

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are spending quality time in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka got married on December 1, 2018.