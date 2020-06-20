'Fault In Our Stars' actor Ansel Elgort faces sexual assault allegations

The "Fault in Our Stars" actor Ansel Elgort is facing allegations of sexual assault.

The accuser said that the actor sexually assaulted her a couple of days after she turned 17.

The woman identified as Gabby claimed that she met the actor through social media after sending him a Direct Message, just days before her 17th birthday.

She claimed that Elgort was aware of her age when he allegedly assaulted her.

"I was only f** 17. And he was in his 20s. He knew what he was doing. I’m not posting this to ‘clout chase’ because I simply don’t care for that. I’m posting this so I can finally heal and I know I’m not alone and he’s done this to other girls. Ansel Elgort sexually assaulted me when I was 17," Gabby who didn't give her second name wrote on Twitter.