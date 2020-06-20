Black Parade: Beyonce drops surprise song

Amid the outrage over racial inequality in the United States, Beyonce has dropped a new song titled "Black Parade".

The single came shortly after she announced that she would support the black-owned businesses with a project by the same name.

The singer released the track on 'Juneteenth', a holiday which is celebrated in the US to mark the official end of slavery.

"Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle," Beyonce wrote on Instagram.

She added, "Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power.'BLACK PARADE' celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses."



