Zoe Kravitz reveals she felt silly auditioning for 'The Batman'

Zoe Kravitz would be seen as Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson in the upcoming new 'Batman' movie.

Kravitz’s couldn’t help but feel incredibly silly, especially since Pattinson was only wearing half of the Batsuit during her audition.



The actress recalled the casting process for the blockbuster to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, saying "Sometimes I have moments, especially like when I auditioned, I remember just feeling silly.”



“He was only in half the suit because it was just a camera test, and just thinking like, 'We're adults and we're dressed up like 'Batman',' and we're doing a really dramatic scene. Sometimes it's like, 'Oh my god, this is happening' and sometimes it's like 'This is funny.'"



However, Kravitz insists that when Pattinson is in the full costume it genuinely feels like he is actually 'Batman'. “It's like a pinch me moment all the time, and he's wonderful, he's really wonderful,” Kravitz said of Pattinson, before adding that he is “absolutely the man for this job.”



Kravitz didn’t stop there, though, as she called the script for the film “phenomenal” and teased that she has been reading Frank Miller’s Batman: Year One in preparation for the film.