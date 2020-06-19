'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska wilderness: Here's why

The famous bus from the 2007 movie "Into the Wild" has been removed from the wilderness in Alaska.

The step was taken because visitors were putting themselves at risk trekking to the site where adventurer Christopher McCandless died of starvation in 1992.



A statement issued by Alaska Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige said, "We encourage people to enjoy Alaska’s wild areas safely, and we understand the hold this bus has had on the popular imagination.

"However, this is an abandoned and deteriorating vehicle that was requiring dangerous and costly rescue efforts. More importantly, it was costing some visitors their lives."

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources and Alaska Army National Guard worked jointly to remove the 1940s-era bus.

According to Reuters, several people making pilgrimages to the bus became injured or stranded. Two drowned in river crossings. In April, a stranded Brazilian tourist was evacuated, and in February five Italian tourists were rescued.