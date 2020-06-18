Marvel buffs convinced that Thanos is not actually dead and may return to MCU

Along with Iron Man some have predicted the return of mega-villain Thanos as well

Many Marvel buffs are trying their hardest to twist theories and future possibilities for Iron Man’s resurrection.

However, it looks like with the Avenger, some have predicted the return of mega-villain Thanos as well. A new deleted scene of Avengers: Endgame, that is available on Disney Plus, has all crazed devotees convinced that this could be possible.

In the scene fans spot the Ancient One telling Dr Bruce Banner aka Hulk that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline.

She then tells him that Thanos’ snap did not actually kill half of the universe but ‘willed’ them out of existence which is how their return was plausible in the first place.

“If someone dies, they will always die. Death is irreversible, but Thanos is not. Those you’ve lost are not dead. They’ve been willed out of existence, which means they can be willed back. But it doesn’t come cheap,” she says.

Applying that specific theory, fans quickly jumped to conjecture that this could mean one thing: Thanos too can make a reappearance in future films, as he too had been snapped out of existence by Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame.