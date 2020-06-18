Sophie Turner bares baby bump in crop top during stroll with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner gracefully bared her baby bump during an outing with husband Joe Jonas on Wednesday.

The extremely pregnant Game of Thrones star was seen wearing a white crop top and gray leggings with a plaid blazer, as well as black sunglasses and a white face mask.

Turner is expecting her first child with Joe Jonas and the baby is reportedly due for later this summer.



While the couple has not announced the pregnancy yet, the news first broke in February when a source told JustJared, "The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them."

The couple that has been married for over a year now, earlier revealed to Elle, "I feel like the only thing that’s changed for me is having this incredible sense of security. Just the word husband and the word wife—it just solidifies the relationship," Turner said.

"I love being married. I think it’s wonderful. I’m sure we’ll have our hiccups and our different things. But right now, it’s like the security and the safety is everything," she added.

About Joe, the actress said, “With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league. And I still feel like that,” she said.

“He’s so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I’m really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me.”