Kelly Clarkson finds support in Blake Shelton since split with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has been offered support from her close friends and family, including 'supportive' Blake Shelton amid her divorce with Brandon Blackstock.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, “Blake has been supportive and the friend she has needed, as always."

While Blackstock is Shelton’s longtime manager, the country singer, is also very close to Clarkson, “Blake and Kelly often joke they are siblings.”

The source went on to add that another person which is helping Clarkson through the rough times is Blackstock's stepmother, Reba McEntire.

“[Kelly] broke the news to Reba,” said a second source. “Reba’s supportive of both Brandon and Kelly’s decision to split. She’s anguished about it, but she’s not one to judge.”

Last week, sources confirmed to outlets that Clarkson has decided to file a divorce from Blackstock.

“They clashed on so many levels and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return,” a source told Us. “So she filed for divorce.”

The former couple had been married for nearly seven years and share daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4.