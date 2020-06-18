close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 18, 2020

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber look chic as they jog during a visit to gym

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 18, 2020

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner look stunning and sporty as they team up for a jog and a visit to the gym, making sure to stay fit during quarantine.

The model pals appeared to be a great surprise for their fans as they tripped to their Beverly Hills gym on Wednesday.

Ever the fashionistas, Hailey and Kendall even managed to be stylish in their workout clothes.

Hailey Justin Bieber, 23, donned shiny bike shorts that flashed a hint of skin through sheer panels.

The model covered up with an olive bomber jacket and slicked her hair out of her face and into a tidy top-know.

Meanwhile, Kendall, 24, went for a sleek atheleisure look, donning head-to-toe black.


