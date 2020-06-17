close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 17, 2020

Yohan, K-pop singer, dies aged 28

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 17, 2020

Fans are mourning the death of   K-pop star Yohan who  died on Tuesday at the age of 28.

According to South Korean media, cause of the death was not announced at the request of the singer's family.

Local broadcaster SPOTV reported that wake will be held at the Severance Hospital South Korean capital Seoul.

Agency KJ Music Entertainment has issued a statement on Yohan's death which read, "We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. "Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world."

The statement added that the singer's relatives were in "deep mourning" and "The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan's passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect.

