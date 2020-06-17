close
Tue Jun 16, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 17, 2020

Kylie Jenner shares heartfelt message about daughter Stormi with a sweet snap

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 17, 2020

Kylie Jenner has revealed that  she cries when  thinks about her daughter Stormi as she's  growing up and will never be this small ever again.

The makeup mogul shared a sweet photo of herself and  daughter - who she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott - with a heart melting message, thinking about the future can make her teary-eyed.

The 22-year-old took to her Instagram on Tuesday evening with a heartwarming message about her two-year-old daughter.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star lovingly penned: "I love this little baby so much i want to burst.. sometimes i just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again."



