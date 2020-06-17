Kylie Jenner shares heartfelt message about daughter Stormi with a sweet snap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kylie Jenner has revealed that she cries when thinks about her daughter Stormi as she's growing up and will never be this small ever again.
The makeup mogul shared a sweet photo of herself and daughter - who she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott - with a heart melting message, thinking about the future can make her teary-eyed.
The 22-year-old took to her Instagram on Tuesday evening with a heartwarming message about her two-year-old daughter.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star lovingly penned: "I love this little baby so much i want to burst.. sometimes i just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again."