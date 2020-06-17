Dwayne Johnson surprises graduating high school student with powerful speech

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has delivered an emotional high school commencement speech on a touching request of a student.



The wrestler-cum-actor happily addressed Pompano Beach High School in Florida after their senior class president sent him an inspiring invitation along with a $7 'downpayment' - the amount of money the star had in his pocket when he was booted from the Canadian Football League and began his career in the ring.



Student Lorraine Angelakos reached out the performer formerly known as The Rock after seeing his recent social media speech directed at US President Donald Trump.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 48-year-old star recalled his previous video to the POTUS and said: 'Where are you? I was speaking to leadership. Where is that leader?'

'Where is our leader who would step up to our country at this time, when our country is on its knees, when our country is completely collapsed?

"Like you, I believe the same: As one door closes, another one opens," Johnson said, reading from Angelakos' letter. "You just have to have the drive and willpower to go through that next door and give it your all."

'The Jumanji: The Next Level' star said: "When I received this letter, it knocked me off my feet. It’s not what Lorraine is saying it’s how she’s saying it."

Johnson continued reading, "Some students will be making their way to college and some won’t, some will be hitting the workforce. All of us have dreams and aspirations. I consider you an inspiration to our youth, to help remind us that hard work, positivity and perseverance will pay off no matter how hard the road might seem."

"Most commencement speakers and celebrities are sought for after you complete college, but I think the time is now in your senior year when some students won’t have that luxury to attend college," the actor read. "With the help of someone like you, you can inspire them. They deserve it now with you as their inspiration."

As Johnson paused, he looked at the camera and said, "You’re absolutely right. It’s the high school seniors. Lorraine, I would have done this for free. I would’ve traveled around the world twice and back just to come and speak to you guys during graduation. I would’ve been there."

"But here’s the thing that sealed the deal," he said, looking back down at the letter as he read Angelakos' words: "As part of a good faith request, I have enclosed seven bucks as a downpayment for your services."

"Lorraine, I asked a question a few weeks ago: I said where are you? And now I have my answer. You’re right here. Here you are," he said. "Here you are, Johnson continued."