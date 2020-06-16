Khloe Kardashian's latest hair transformation catches eye of her ex Tristan Thompson

Reality star Khloe Kardashian has flaunted her new 'do' on Instagram as she traded up her platinum blonde hair for a light honey glow.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's latest hair transformation has attracted her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, sharing cheeky comment in reply to her picture.



The 35-year-old also took a few inches off her hair length as stylists Andrew Fitzsimon and Tracey Cunningham looked to change it up with a colouring they dubbed 'bronde'.

Khloe shared her summer-ready look with her millions of followers. She captioned the pics with: "location: under bitches skin."

Among the thousands that decided to have their say on Khloe's new look was her ex, Tristan Thompson.

The NBA star is father of Khloe's daughter True and it has been heavily rumoured that Tristan has been turning up the romance during the lockdown period.

He must be feeling more comfortable with his position with Khloe, as he turned up the banter with a cheeky comment in reply to her pic.

Along with two fire emojis, a red heart emoji and the muscle emoji, the Cleveland Cavaliers star added: "Baddie. P.S. I'm all for the caption."