Kim Kardashian’s first born daughter North turns seven

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s first daughter North turned seven on Tuesday.



The Keeping Up With Kardashians star turned to Instagram to share some cute pictures of North and wrote a heartfelt birthday message for the first born.

She wrote, “Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7.”

“Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever!”



“I love you to your alien planet and back!,” Kim Kardashian further wrote.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children and North is their first born. She was born on June 15, 2013.