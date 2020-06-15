Sajal Ali heartbroken over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali has expressed her grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



The Alif actress turned to Instagram and shared a photo of Sushant on her story with a broken heart emoji.

The Chhichore actor’s body was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai and now his post-mortem report has confirmed Sushant committed suicide.

According to some Indian media reports, Sushant was battling depression over the past six months.

He was also supposed to get married in November 2020.

Indian media quoting his cousin, reported that Sushant’s family was gearing up for his wedding and he was supposed to tie the knot in November this year.

The MS Dhoni actor was currently rumoured to be dating Rhea Chakraborty, however, they had never made their romance public.

Before Rhea, Sushant was in a relationship with his Pavitra Rishta, Indian TV drama serial, co-star Ankita Lokhande for six years.