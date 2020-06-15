close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
June 15, 2020

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul, wife Neslisah's loved-up photo breaks the internet

Mon, Jun 15, 2020
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul, wife Neslisah’s loved-up photo breaks the internet

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays the lead role of Ertugrul in historic drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar’s loved-up photo has taken the internet by storm.

The 40-year-old actor turned to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with wifey on Sunday.

Sharing the dazzling picture he showered love on wife and wrote, “@neslisahduzyatan Happy sunday...”

@neslisahduzyatan ️ Happy sunday...

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul rarely shares family photos on social media.

The endearing post garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Altan has won the hearts of millions of fans with his outstanding performance in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi.

The drama is equally popular among the Pakistani fans since state-run TV started airing it.

