Justin Timberlake raises his voice against killing of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta

Hollywood actor and singer Justin Timberlake has raised his voice against the killing of African American Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.



According to the Daily Mail, Brooks was shot and killed, at a Wendy's drive thru by officers in Atlanta on Friday.

The Trolls World Tour actor turned to Instagram and shared a picture of Brooks, holding his baby at a hospital, and wrote, “As a dad, this photo hurts. #RayshardBrooks was a father of three girls...1, 2, and 8 years old. He should not be dead.”

Justin also mentioned other African American people, who recently died, saying “Neither should #RiahMilton, #DominiqueFells, and #RobertFuller. This week, these four innocent people became victims of racism, violence, and intolerance. And we’re still waiting for Justice for #BreonnaTaylor.”



“I’m heartbroken for their families and for this country,” he said and added that “The system needs to change... it has repeatedly shown us that Black people in America are not safe. I’ll follow up with more resources and ways to help. Continue to SAY THEIR NAMES. #BlackLivesMatter.”