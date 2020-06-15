Rahim Shah tests positive for COVID-19

Singer Rahim Shah has become the latest celebrity to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the singer's manager, Shah is quarantining in his house after developing some symptoms.

He said that doctors have advised the singer to wait for 24 hours while adopting precautionary measures.

The manager said that Rahim Shah would be shifted to hospital if his health condition does not improve.

More than 25,00 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 and over 140,000 people have been affected by the disease across Pakistan.