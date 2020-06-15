close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 15, 2020

Rahim Shah tests positive for COVID-19

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 15, 2020

Singer Rahim Shah has become the latest celebrity to have tested  positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the singer's manager, Shah is quarantining  in his house after developing some symptoms.

He said that doctors have advised the singer to wait for 24 hours while adopting precautionary measures.

The manager said that Rahim Shah would be shifted to hospital if his health condition does not improve. 

More than 25,00 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 and over 140,000 people have been affected by the disease  across Pakistan.

