Burcu Kiratli aka Gökçe is the latest one from 'Ertuğrul' heaping praises on Pakistan

Burcu Kiratli aka Gökçe is the latest from 'Ertuğrul' cast heaping praises on Pakistan

Burcu Kiratli, Turkish actor known for her role in Diriliş: Ertuğrul has joined her costars in sending love and wishes to her fans in Pakistan.

The 30-year-old who essays the role of Gökçe Hatun in the historical series turned to her Instagram recently and expressed her desire to visit Pakistan and meet her fans, while also sending them love and prayers.

“I wanna thank to all my fans from Pakistan its such a great happiness to read your amazing messages every day and also, your invitation is an honor for me! [sic].”

“As soon as everything is back to normal I would love to come to Pakistan and meet u all.. best wishes ans kisses to u all [sic],” she wrote with Turkish and Pakistani flag emoji.

Earlier, other stars of the show including Esra Bilgiç, Engin Altan Düzyatan, Celal Al, Guslim Ali Ilhan, Cengiz Coşkun and Cavit Çetin Güner also sent messages of love to their Pakistani fans after the show's success skyrocketed.

The series took the country by storm after Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the state-run Pakistan Television to air its episodes dubbed in Urdu.