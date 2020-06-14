Did Captain America hint at coronavirus and George Floyd protests back in 2011?

A screen-grab of Captain America: The First Avenger has left Marvel buffs scratching their heads

Many Marvel fans are convinced that Captain America predicted the coronavirus outbreak years ago, after a shot from the film went viral.

The screen-grab making rounds on the internet from 2011-released Captain America: The First Avenger has left Marvel buffs scratching their heads as it shows a hidden illustration of the coronavirus.

As Steve Rogers steps on to Times Square at the Big Apple, on his right side hawk-eyed fans observed an advertisement of Corona beer while on the other side another eerie spiked picture of the actual virus was observed.

Fans also noticed another billboard that read, “By George, we did it!” which they took for the recent protests erupted all over America after the death of George Floyd.

Soon after that, one user took it upon himself to dig deep into the matter and investigate how much truth there was to the hearsay.

“A friend who’s fully into the covid conspiracies sent me this post that says Captain America predicted the coronavirus outbreak in 2011, and while its obviously [expletive], I started fixating on that circled image on the right,” the user said.

“It looks so familiar. What is it? I began to investigate. At first I thought it reminded me of a YA novel cover design from that era. I went through all the main ones until I remembered the Divergent cover had the same colour scheme, but not quite the same design. Close, but no cigar,” they continued.

“Looked up every movie and broadway show released from April through the summer. Nothing.”

They further said how they even searched up YouTube videos from the same time the movie was shot in April 2011 and sought help from Google Street View as well, but to no avail.

However, the mystery was soon solved after they found a clear image of the Times Square at that time, and recognized the logo and colour scheme from that of a spaghetti brand.