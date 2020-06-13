Jennifer Aniston spills her biggest beauty secrets for glowing and healthy skin

Jennifer Aniston is the one face in Hollywood loved far and wide for her unmatched wit, grace, style as well as brilliance on screen.

Over the years, the Friends actor has been seen as a beauty icon for being fit as a fiddle with age-defying beauty even at age 51.

Some reports have now dug deep into what goes behind the actor’s beauty regime and how she manages to look as young and appealing as the first time she appeared on screens.

The Murder Mystery star lays special emphasis on SPF, relying deeply on sunscreens to keep herself protected. She also tries to keep herself away from the sunlight, using at least two SPF products to ensure absolute protection.

"I've been taking a break from the sun for the last couple of years and that might be a permanent one," she had told Forbes during an earlier interview.

Jen also has a weekly spa ritual set for herself where she dives deep into her skincare routine through scrubs, masks and hydrating facial moisturizers. "I leave it on overnight and when I wake up I have that dewy, glowing, twinkling skin,” she was quoted as saying.

Apart from products, the actor also tries to maintain a healthy lifestyle as well diet to keep her body and skin at its best.

She starts her day with a Vitamin C-filled breakfast, in the form of heavy shakes. Talking to Shape Magazine, she listed the ingredients that help her bring about the glow from within: "Spinach, protein powder, maca powder, berries and Vitamin C powder.”

Moreover, keeping herself hydrated and well-rested is another thing that Jen stresses on. She told Forbes that sleep and water are her two magic ingredients that she credits for her glowing skin and natural beauty.