J.K. Rowling's ex-husband admits to hitting her, refuses to apologise for 'sustained abuse'

British author J.K.Rowling shocked everyone when she made comments targeting the trans community members a while ago.

In addition, she also said that she has been a victim of sexual assault at the hands of her ex-husband Jorge Arantes.

Responding to the allegations, Arantes, 52, admitting hitting Rowling but refused to be held accountable for any abuse, "Yes. It is true I slapped her. But I didn’t abuse her."

Moreover, Arantes, who, according to the outlet, is a former journalist and ex-drug addict, showed no regret for his condemnable actions.

“I’m not sorry for slapping her,” he said from outside his mother’s house in Porto, Portugal.

When asked if he knows about Rowling's accusations, Arantes said, "I don’t care about it. What she says is up to her. It’s her responsibility, not mine. There was not ­sustained abuse."

Rowling was married to Arantes 1992 to 1995 and had a daughter with him in 1994.

In a long essay Rowling, defending her controversial statements about the trans people, revealed enduring sexual and domestic abuse.

“I managed to escape my first violent marriage with some difficulty, but I’m now married to a truly good and principled man, safe and secure in ways I never in a million years expected to be,” Rowling wrote.

“However, the scars left by violence and sexual assault don’t disappear, no matter how loved you are, and no matter how much money you’ve made,” she said.