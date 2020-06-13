Angelina Jolie reveals tragedy struck her family during lockdown

Actress Angelina Jolie has been spending the coronavirus lockdown at her mansion in Los Feliz, California, which is just a five-minute drive from the compound where Brad Pitt resides.



During the lockdown, tragedy struck Angelina's family as they lost one of their beloved pets.

The 'Maleficent' star revealed: "Amid lockdown, Vivienne’s bunny passed away during a surgery, and we adopted two sweet little ones who are disabled. They need to be in pairs. They are so gentle and it has helped to focus on their care with her at this time. And on the dogs, and snake and lizard."

Angelina Jolie also opened up about life in lockdown with her six children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.



The mum-of-six, in a rare interview, revealed she does her best to remain calm so that her children won't feel anxious. The Hollywood star revealed that she's putting all of her energy into parenting.



The former couple, who split in 2016, are reportedly getting along well as they continue to co-parent their children.

Angelina also spoke about her decision to donate $200,000 to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) legal defense fund in the wake of George Floyd's death.



The Oscar winner, 45, shares kids Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.





