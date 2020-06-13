Lady Gaga beats Sports Team to secure UK number one album

Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica' has topped the UK album chart for a second week - but only by the narrowest of margins. The US pop star faced a tough challenge from British indie newcomers Sports Team.

Gaga’s sixth LP ‘Chromatica‘ has remained at the summit by less than 600 copies, the Official Charts Company has reported, despite Sports Team leading in midweek.

The singer has dashed Sports Team‘s hopes of securing a Number One album with their debut LP ‘Deep Down Happy‘ following a tight race to the top of the UK’s official charts.



Gaga has not been promoting her album due to the Black Lives Matter protests.

The singer halted all advertising for Chromatica and disabled her website's online store on 3 June, with business only tentatively resuming yesterday.

“It was Blur Vs Oasis, and we were Oasis,” said Sports Team in response. “Took it closer than we had any right to. Will be paying back the IOUs well into our forties but fuck it. What a ride. Love you all.”

UK album chart - 12 June 2020

1) Chromatica (Lady Gaga)



2) Deep Down Happy (Sports Team)

3) Wake Up Sunshine (All Time Low)

4) Divinely Uninspired... (Lewis Capaldi)

5) Dissimulation (KSI)