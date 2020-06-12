Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq slay in new selfie as they reunite

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Reality star Khloe Kardashian reunited with her longtime best friend Malika Haqq after coronavirus constraints kept them apart.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' actress commemorated the moment with a stunning selfie posted to Instagram.
The two got close in the snap as Khloe puckered up for the camera and Malika offered a straight forward face.
Malika Haqq welcomed her first child, a son, named Ace, with ex OT Genesis back in March. Her BFF Khloe Kardashian was kept away from her 'nephew' due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With a pink-tone and an almost blurred look the photo had a near-retro feel.
'Our crowns may slip a tad but they never fall off,' Khloe captioned the post. And she went on to add '#Queens #BFF #MyQueenMalika #Love.'
Malika looked smashing as she donned a sweatshirt, fox eye-look and highlighted brown hairstyle parted down the center.
While Khloe showed off some serious bling with a diamond chain necklace, large diamond stud earrings and a thick diamond ring as she rested her hand on her own shoulder.
She showcased a bold eye look with voluminous lashes, bold brows and a rosy lip color.
Changing up her look yet again, Khloe, 35, donned tight cornrows braids, a style she and her sisters have come under fire for in the past.