Kanye West defends Michael Jackson, opposes documentaries against 'heroes'

Kanye West expressed his admiration for King of Pop Michael Jackson and seemingly spoke against documentaries that he thinks "tear down our heroes".

Talking to i-D Magazine, the singer praised the late singer his services to the music industry and the way he lived.

"Michael Jackson was doing covert, super gangsta stuff, like he'd just pop needles off."

Kanye West said, "He kissed Elvis Presley’s daughter on MTV. Black culture used to be... we used to be fronting all night, but Michael was doing stuff that was different [from] what we were programmed to understand as being what we should do."

The Stronger star added, "He bought The Beatles’ back catalogue. That was Mike Jackson, right there."

Apparently referring to the 2019 documentary "Leaving Neverland", in which Michael was accused of child abuse, Kanye said, "We should have something that says we can’t allow any company to tear down our heroes."