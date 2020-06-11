Prince Harry planned exit with Meghan Markle even before they got married

Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to severe roots with the royals was made way before they got married

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the British royal family seemed to have happened after the ruthless media scrutiny following their wedding.

However, reports have now revealed that the decision to severe roots with the royals was made way before they even tied the knot in 2018.

According to a source cited by The Sun, “The seeds of Megxit were sown before they even got married. The truth is that Harry had been deeply unhappy for a long time The seeds of Megxit were sown before they even got married. The truth is that Harry had been deeply unhappy for a long time.”

“And he and Meghan openly discussed going in a different direction well before they got married,” it was further revealed.

The insider further said the upcoming explosive biography of the Sussex pair, titled Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family, will discuss in detail how their decision to step down was not one made in a haste.

On the other hand, Omid Scobie who is the co-author for the biography said in the podcast The Heir Pod that the project began nearly two years ago and was filled with twists and turns that not even the couple were expecting.

“This project started about two years ago, and there have been twists and turns that no one expected. This is something no one expected,” he said.

“I don't even think Harry and Meghan, who by their own account struggled with the realities of the situation, expected things to turn out the way they did,” he added.

He went on to explain how the bombshell biography will tell their side of the story: “I’ve been on so many engagements and around them as much as possible, and spoken to so many people in their lives, so no stone has been left unturned.”

“I've seen the couple remain faithful in their own beliefs and stand strong in the face of adversities which have been publicly played out in the press, and I would like to think this tells the definitive version of their lives together,” he added.

According to the book’s description, it will go “beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond.”

The description further reads: “With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world.”