How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship dynamic changed during quarantine

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship has changed for good as they continue social-distancing along with one-year-old Archie in Los Angeles.

According to sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have grown deeper in love with each other and although they spend most of their time at home, they are enjoying all the time that they currently have to themselves.

“It’s a bit ironic because one of the things that was making Meghan unhappy about living in the UK was that she felt isolated and she missed her friends,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. "But now she’s back in the US, which is what she wanted, but is isolated and can’t see her friends.”

Although Meghan was able to see her mom Doria Ragland on Mother's Day, she has been staying indoors mostly, after moving to LA with Harry, and as a result, "Their relationship is stronger than ever,” according to the insider who said that it’s really been a blessing for them to not have so many professional engagements.

The source went on to add that Meghan and Harry were the happiest when they went to Canada during their break from royal duties, where they spent time with friends, went hiking, and played with Archie.

Additionally, a few friends close to the couple told ELLE.com last month that quarantine generally has been a "happy and love-filled time" for them and Archie.