Kylie Jenner under fire for having only 13 percent black employees in her company

Kylie Jenner found herself in the midst of yet another controversy after she stepped forth unveiling her cosmetic company’s percentage of black employees.

The makeup mogul, 22, took part in an initiative along with numerous other beauty brand to determine the racial diversity of their employees.

However, African-American employees at Kylie Cosmetics/Kylie Skin headquarters make up merely 13% of all workers, with the number of white employees being 53% and BIPOC being 47%.

This figure led to immense criticism getting directed towards the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Sharing the stats in an Instagram post, Kylie Cosmetics had stated: “Kylie Cosmetics is here for Pull Up for Change, for our team, and for the Black community. We are proud of the diversity within our company, with a team of Black, White, Asian, Native American, Hispanic and Middle Eastern women. As our team grows we commit to a continued focus on ethnic diversity in the workplace and the recruitment of Black employees.”

“The numbers you see above represent the people at our Kylie Cosmetics/Kylie Skin HQ. Our leadership team is made up of two people, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner. Thank you @pullupforchange and @heysharonc @uomabeauty for bringing an important issue to the forefront of the conversation in our industry. #PullUpForChange,” it further read.

Many social media users attacked the star saying 13% makes up a considerably small number.



“Hire more. 13% is not enough when African Americans set the trends & standards in the beauty industry,” said one user. “Still more than 50% is white. You can do better,” added another.