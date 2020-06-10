Beyoncé likely to sign $100 million deal with Disney for upcoming projects

US singer-actress Beyonce is reportedly in talks with Disney to ink a whopping $100 million deal for three upcoming projects.



According to The Sun, the singer has been offered $100 million deal for the upcoming projects a year after the Crazy in Love singer worked with the studio on The Line King’s remake.

The report citing a source further said that the superstar has become a major player for Disney and she is the perfect fit for their brand.

One of the three projects that Beyoncé and Disney are expected to sign will be the soundtrack for Black Panther 2.

Apart from that, there will be two other projects.

It further reported that talks were still going on between the singer and the studio.

Beyoncé first collaborated with Disney in 2007.

Currently, songstress is one of several celebrities using her social media platform to demand change in the wake of African-American man George Floyd's death.