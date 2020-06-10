Ayeza Khan hits 6 million followers on Instagram

Ayeza Khan hits six million followers on Instagram

Leading Pakistani star Ayeza Khan’s Instagram account has hit six million followers and the actress has extended gratitude to the fans for their support and love.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress turned to photo-video sharing platform and shared the good news with the fans.

She wrote, “6 million followers. A dream, truly.”

“I can’t thank you guys enough for the support and love that you all show me. Every single one of you is the reason why I stand where I do today.”

“Thank you. Forever. Love you guys.”



In February 2020, Ayeza Khan became the fourth Pakistani actress to enter the five million followers' club after Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan and Marwa Hocane.