Zayn Malik's sister receiving vile death threats over baby daughter

The hate rife against Zayn Malik over his Islamic faith and Pakistani roots is something his fans have been aware of since his X-Factor days.

However, some crazed controversial fans have also directed their hate towards his family, especially his little sister Safaa.

The 17-year-old sister of the former One Direction member recently gave birth and subsequently had been subjected to vile death threats by trolls.

The social media users attacked Safaa and her daughter Zaneyah, as shared by her friend on social media.

After the abusive messages were shared on social media, Safaa commented: "What a disgusting world!!”

Safaa tied the knot to her longtime beau Martin Tiser back in September last year in a traditional nikkah ceremony.

Sharing her thoughts on being a mum at such a young age, Safaa had said a few days earlier: "Being a young mum means that we met a little early but it also means I get to love you a little longer.”

“Some people said that my life ended when I had a baby but my life had just began. You didn’t take away from my future, you gave me a new one. Repost if you are a proud mother,” she said.

On the other hand, Zayn too will soon be welcoming a baby in September with supermodel Gigi Hadid who is reportedly six months pregnant.