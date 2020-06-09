Famous stage actor Mirza Akhtar Shirani passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Renowned stage actor Mirza Akhtar Shirani passed away, owing to kidney-related complications, on Monday.

The late actor was suffering from respiratory ailment for the past several days and was placed on ventilator after having difficulty breathing, according to his family.

His son, Ali Raza, said that his father’s funeral prayers will be offered at Imambargah Rizvia Society while burial will take place at Wadi-e-Hussain cemetery on Tuesday.

Mirza Akhtar Shirani shot to fame after his role in Umar Shareef's comedy play Bakra Qiston Pe . His other popular dramas include Budha Ghar Par Hai amongst various others.