Michael Che impresses Eminem, 50 Cent with funny take on racial inequality

Rapper 50 Cent and Eminem on Sunday shared a video of Michael Che in which he highlighted the issue of racial inequality in a hilarious way.



Michael Che Campbell is best known for his "Saturday Night Live" appearances.

The video was first shared by 50 Cent and later Marshall Mathers shared on his Twitter account.

In the video, the comedian highlights the division in US society about the 'Black Lives Matter' movement in the wake of George Floyd killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.

"Warning you may laugh at this, Winking face. great delivery," 50 Cent captioned the video on Twitter.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets since May 25 demanding equal rights for the black community.

Hollywood stars, musicians and sports personalities have also joined the protests to express solidarity with the black community of the United States.

The protests, however, didn't go down well with some folks in the country who started "All Lives Matter" hashtag on social media platforms.