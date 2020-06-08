Sophie Wessex breaks silence on Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit

Sophie, Countess of Wessex came forth touching the topic of Harry and Meghan's departure

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had sent shockwaves down the British royal family with their exit and now an official member has finally addressed the split.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex came forth touching the topic of the pair’s departure from the Palace, saying she hopes their new life will be bring them joy.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, Sophie said that she was given a lot more time to adjust into the royal family after she was married to Prince Edward, as compared to Meghan Markle who wasn’t given as long to settle into her new role.

"I just hope they will be happy,” said Sophie.

"We all try to help any new member of the family. We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living... Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely,” she added.

She further continued to acknowledge how despite her efforts, her children were not leading “normal” lives: "I guess not everyone's grandparents live in a castle, but where you are going is not the important part, or who they are. When they are with the queen, she is their grandmother."