close
Mon Jun 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 8, 2020

Lady Gaga tops Billboard 200 chart with new album 'Chromatica'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 08, 2020

Lady Gaga has  secured the number one spot on Billboard 200 chart with her new release 'Chromatica'.

The-34-year singer dropped her sixth studio album – and her first solo release since 2016 – at the end of May, with 'Chromatica' debuting at number one in the music charts. 

According to Billboard, Gaga has secured her sixth number one album with the new release, as 'Chromatica' soared to the top of the 200 chart  in the US. And it’s chart-topping success has seen Gaga break records, with the global superstar now holding the records for the fastest time (nine years) a female star has claimed six number one albums.

The songstress is also one of eight female stars to have at least six number one albums. And not only did 'Chromatica' debut at the top spot, but it also had the biggest opening week of 2020.

Latest News

More From Entertainment