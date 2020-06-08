Lady Gaga tops Billboard 200 chart with new album 'Chromatica'

Lady Gaga has secured the number one spot on Billboard 200 chart with her new release 'Chromatica'.

The-34-year singer dropped her sixth studio album – and her first solo release since 2016 – at the end of May, with 'Chromatica' debuting at number one in the music charts.

According to Billboard, Gaga has secured her sixth number one album with the new release, as 'Chromatica' soared to the top of the 200 chart in the US. And it’s chart-topping success has seen Gaga break records, with the global superstar now holding the records for the fastest time (nine years) a female star has claimed six number one albums.

The songstress is also one of eight female stars to have at least six number one albums. And not only did 'Chromatica' debut at the top spot, but it also had the biggest opening week of 2020.

