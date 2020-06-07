Jennifer Aniston's empowering message on embracing singlehood

Jennifer Aniston has had quite a few high-profile relationships in the past but since the past few years, the actor has been happily riding solo.

The Friends star had been married to Brad Pitt from 2000 till 2005 and had later tied the knot to Justin Theroux in 2015 but that too couldn’t last longer than two years.

And after being married twice, the actor has learnt to find solace in her own company, while letting go of the fear of being alone.

"Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive."

"To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you’re doing your one life a disservice," the actor had said during an interview with Elle in 2018.

While Aniston has rekindled ties with ex-husband Brad Pitt, as evident during their brief exchange at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, their relationship still remains strictly platonic, as reported by Us Weekly in February 2020.