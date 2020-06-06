Adnan Siddiqui devastated by the death of a loved one

Adnan Siddiqui on Saturday said he is grieving the death of another loved one days after his close friend Wajid died.

He said feels numb, lost and shattered after losing his loved ones one after another.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor shared a couple of pictures of Lala, who worked as a guard at his place for decades, and shared his fond memories with fans.



"I recall from the age of 3 or 4 I had always seen him around at home until a couple of years back when he retired. He was appointed as a guard at my place but soon he became family. My earliest memories of learning how to read namaz, keeping my first roza, going to buy snacks with him, he used to come on his bicycle to pick me and one of my sisters from school and these are a few that will always warm my heart," he recalled.

The actor further said, "I don’t think I can take it anymore, feel numb and lost and shattered. May his soul in peace and may he get the highest place in Jannah. Aameen.Thank you for making me the person I am today. You’ll be missed always."



