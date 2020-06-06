Ellen DeGeneres gets called out once against over emotional video about racism

Criticism directed towards Ellen DeGeneres doesn’t seem to be coming to an end anytime soon.

Shortly after the comedian posted a tearful video of her calling out racism and discrimination, netizens fired back at her over her alleged hypocrisy for treating her employees unfairly.

"I don't know what to say. I am so sad, and I am so angry. And I know I'm not gonna say the right thing, and I know there are gonna be a lot of people who are gonna be in disagreement about what I say,” she said in the video.

"I have a platform, and I have a voice, and I have always stood for equality, and I always wanted to be the voice for people who didn't have a voice. Because I know what that feels like. I'm just so sorry that it's come to this. This has gone on way, way, way, way too long. People have gotten away with murder,” she added.

Social media users pointed their guns at the chat show host for speaking about injustices while she has been treating her own workers poorly.

Earlier, DeGeneres had faced flak over a tweet about Black Lives Matter that she later deleted as she was being termed as 'tone-deaf' and 'hypocritical' by netizens who could not help but point out her contentious friendship with George W. Bush.