Lea Michele threatened to have people fired even at age 12, says former understudy

Lea Michele seems to have irked the public ever since her former costars recalled her disrespectful behavior on the sets of Glee.

And despite her apology, all those who have had the displeasure of sharing screens with her are now speaking out against her ‘terrifying’ attitude towards them, including an understudy of the actor from when she was 12.

Elizabeth Aldrich jumped on the bandwagon and recalled her experience of working with Michele, saying, even at age 12, her behaviour was just as terrifying.

“I was @LeaMichele’s u/s in Ragtime. She was absolutely awful to me and ensemble. She demeaned the crew and threatened to have people fired if she was in anyway displeased. I used to cry every night from the mean and manipulative things she would do. She was 12. She was terrifying.”

Twitter users asked her why Michele wasn’t called out back then, which is partly why her “horrible behavior just grew and grew.”

Responding to that, Aldrich said: “Of course, I was only 10, but even my friends who worked with her on S.A. [Spring Awakening] felt intimidated coming forward.”

“Actors are often silenced but I’m glad her abuse has been brought to light and hope that she takes a real hard look at herself and ameliorates her ways.”