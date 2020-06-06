Kim Kardashian shows much respect for Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Kim Kardashian has showed much respect for Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian after he announced to step down in wake of the recent protests being held as part of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement in the US.



The Keeping Up With Kardashians took to Twitter to show her respect for Reddit co-founder. Commenting on the his tweet, Kim said, “Much respect Alexis!!!!!”.

Earlier, Alexis took to social media to announce his resignation.



He said, “I co-founded @reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging.

It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country.



I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: What did you do?

I have resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I’m starting with a pledge of $1M to @kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp.’

“I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop.”