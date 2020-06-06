Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica' becomes fastest-selling album of 2020

Lady Gaga's recently released sixth studio album 'Chromatica' has become the fastest-selling album of 2020, beating out her 2013 'Artpop' album.

The album was originally supposed to be released on April 10 but it got delayed due to the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It's now been a week since Chromatica's release and the numbers have amazing.

The record, which sees Gaga return to the rocket-powered pop of her debut, sold 53,000 copies, the biggest opening week of the year so far.

The album follows Gaga's performance in 'A Star Is Born', for which she won an Oscar for best song in 2019.



It's also expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Gaga also noted that she dealt with chronic illness and depression and that played a key role in creating this project.



"The beginning of the album really symbolises, for me, what I would call the beginning of my journey to healing," said to Zane Lowe. "And what I would hope would be an inspiration for people that are in need of healing through happiness, through dance."



Prior to the album's release, she released her "Rain On Me" single featuring Ariana Grande. This debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

