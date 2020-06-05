‘Ertugrul’ lead actress Esra Bilgic speaks out against racism

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who has won the hearts of millions of fans for her role of Halime Sultan in historic drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, has also rejected racism.



Speaking out against it, Esra shared a story on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Racism is an abhorrence that we must all reject.”

Earlier, showing her solidarity towards Black Lives Matter movement, Esra Bilgic shared a viral video of an African American girl protesting over the killing of her three brothers.

The Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, US.

In the viral video, the girl could be heard saying, “I’m tired of being peaceful. I have lost three brothers to this, sir. Three, this is not alright. I’m hurt. You don’t see my eyes? I’m hurt. My people out here, hurt. I’m tired of this. I’m not scared to die.”



