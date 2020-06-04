Imran Abbas says he's not watching Ertugrul

Imran Abbas was recently asked about his views on Turkish TV series Ertugrul when he interacted with his fans on his Instagram.

Answering a fan's question, Imran said that he himself has not watched the series but heard praises about it from others.

The actor revealed that he is not into watching TV and films and focuses more on books to learn about history.

"I prefer reading and that includes Islamic history too. I am not much into watching TV and films. It's a very good one," he wrote

Pakistani actors are divided over the government's decision to air popular Turkish Television series "Ertugrul Ghazi" on PTV.

While many actors saw it as a threat to local productions, others said the local industry should also come up with such content.

The series is being aired by Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.