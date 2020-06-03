Syra Yousuf: 'No point in taking offence about other people’s actions towards me'

Syra Yousuf admitted that she has confined herself to a limited number of people with time

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari had taken the internet by storm after breaking news about their nuptials last week, only three months after the latter parted ways with his first wife and actor Syra Yousuf.

And while the 34-year-old Hasad actor has addressed the criticism that came his and Kanwal’s way, Syra has strictly kept mum on the issue despite the overwhelming amount of support she has gained following her divorce.

The Chalay Thay Sath actor spoke about the sudden shift her life has taken during an online live session with fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) on Mother’s Day.

The actor threw light on raising her five-year-old daughter Nooreh and how she has confined herself to a limited number of people with time.

Speaking about the well-wishers in her life who no longer hold the same place, Syra said: “There are quite a few actually. I can literally count them on my fingers like who are my well-wishers. Including my family – I can literally count them all on my finger tip.”

“It just goes to show you’re meant to be surrounded by a few people who will be there for you in any time of your life, who will support you and stand by you, and that’s really important. When it comes to sticking out, that is when people just run away.”

She also stressed on keeping her personal life under wraps: “I need to maintain my sanity by keeping my personal life private.”

Syra went on to say that quarantine has made her realize how she enjoys solitude where she can think and reflect upon everything going on. “I love being by myself. I like educating myself. I like researching on things and for all that you need time by yourself.”

Upon being asked what things she would leave behind once the coronavirus crisis settles, the actor said: “I am going to move forward, knowing that people’s actions towards me have nothing to do with me. It has everything to do with them and who they are and who they believe in.”

“There is no point for me to worry about that or take offence to that or to feel bad or guilty about it. All my actions have everything to do with me," she continued.

Syra also spoke about raising Nooreh while worrying about how certain things in life may take a toll on the child: “We all go through things. I am not saying I can protect her from everything. Ups and downs are a part of life, but it’s what you make those ups and downs to be. That’s how you can take away the pain that they can later turn into something."







