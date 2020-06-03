Kate getting defended by royals is a ‘slap in Harry’s face’, thinks Meghan Markle

Meghan has complained about how royals have sprung to defend Kate amid legal war with Tatler

Meghan Markle had already been disgruntled at the unfair way she was treated in the British royal family, as compared to Kate Middleton.

And now according to reports, the former actor has complained about how little support she had from the Palace when she was at war with the tabloids and how the royals have sprung to defend Kate after the bombshell Tatler cover story.

As per Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex told her friends that Kate “snaps her fingers and Kensington Palace comes running.”

The report quoting Meghan’s friend said: “Meghan said Kensington Palace never once came to her defence when she was being shredded by the media.”

"Now Kate gets a bit of negative press, and the Palace comes out in less than 24 hours to rebuke the claims made against her,” the friend added.

Meghan had further said that she had been “plagued” by bad press and in spite of Harry’s continuous requests, the Palace had turned a deaf ear towards the couple.

"This is really a slap in the face for Harry because he repeatedly asked for an updated, revised media policy - or at least a conversation about his concerns,” it was further revealed.

"All fell on deaf ears, and then Kate comes along, snaps her fingers and gets an outpouring of support. Meghan says it's just so telling.”

"She explained this was one of the main reasons why she and Harry said their goodbyes to royal life - the lack of support and complete disregard for the pain and anguish Meghan suffered while being crucified in the media.”

"Meghan said, rather than backing her, she was made to feel like she was asking too much, expecting too much, when all she wanted was support from the powers that be."

Last week, Kensington Palace had issued a statement on Kate’s cover story published in Tatler, claiming it “contained a swathe of inaccuracies and false representations.”