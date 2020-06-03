Sakina Samo quashes reports about her passing away from coronavirus

Sakina Samo, acclaimed veteran actor, has rubbished reports of her passing away after contracting the coronavirus earlier.

Turning to her social media, the producer rubbished the news making rounds about her passing away due to COVID-19.

Samo stated that after word got out about her contracting the infectious disease, a reporter had been repeatedly calling her to pry about her health.

“A so called journalist was bugging me all day yesterday. I refused to take his call or reply any msg... i did not want to talk about my health and so on. Well, long story cut short i blocked him on watssapp. He kept calling and calling” she said, attaching a screenshot from a Facebook group claiming she had passed away.

Earlier, it was confirmed that Samo, along with veteran TV star Rubina Ashraf had tested positive for the coronavirus and were isolated at home. Families of the two actors are also reported to soon be undergoing tests for COVID-19.

