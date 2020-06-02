Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan’s dance video takes the internet by storm

A dance video clip of Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historic drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi has taken the internet by storm.



Esra Bilgic has won the hearts of millions of Pakistani fans with her outstanding performance in Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

In the viral video making rounds on the internet, Esra could be seen shaking a leg on a Turkish song during a party.

Turkish drama series Ertuğrul has swept over Pakistan with its Urdu-dubbed version airing on small screens and its episodes are trending on YouTube every day.

Turkish actors who starred in the series have become popular among people of Pakistan after the drama started airing.

A large number of Pakistani fans are following them specially Esra and lead actor Engin Altan Duzyatan on Instagram and other social media platforms.



However, Esra was recently criticized on social media by some of her Pakistani fans for what they thought was "inappropriate" dressing.