Jennifer Lopez celebrates 21 years of her debut album 'On The 6'

US singer and actress Jennifer Lopez celebrated 21 years of her debut album On The 6 saying that she can’t believe this was 21 years ago, today.



Taking to Instagram, the Dance Again singer shared a video clip and wrote, “I can’t believe this was 21 years ago, today.”

“You all have my love today and every day. I’m here for you and I’m standing with you always and forever! #OnThe6.”

Jennifer’s debut On The 6 was released on June 1, 1999.



Before this, people mostly knew Jennifer Lopez for her films and On the 6's success allowed her to evolve into an icon of pop culture in the years after its release.